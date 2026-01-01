Black-owned dispensaries in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 65
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5. Vape LabPickup175.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- REC
18. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins438.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MED & REC
19. The Forest Dispensary - BaltimorePickup449.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Every time I come here, this place is absolutely phenomenal in service and an abundance of products, including temple balls. Thank you again Ben, the Papa Don Temple Ball is honestly nice to relax to, as well as a great recommendation from you. I would also like to thank the rest of the staff, Wendy was quick and attentive at the front desk. Another staff member explained to me that some of the jars for concentrate are made out of ceramic, not all, but they do exist. Every one is really polite here, we will be returning soon. Thank you all so much, this place rocks !read full review
- MED & REC
21. Star Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins453.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- REC
22. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup461.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
26. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins482.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- MED
27. Magnolia Healing1 dealPickup482.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- REC
28. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup in under 30 mins491.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- MED
29. Magnolia Greens1 dealPickup494.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
30. Harvested Dreams71.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
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