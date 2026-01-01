Veteran-owned dispensaries in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 55
All Dispensary results
3. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
4. Carolina Hemp Cabinet151.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- REC
14. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins438.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MED & REC
17. Storehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins448.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MED & REC
18. Kip Cannabis25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins452.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- REC
19. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup461.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
23. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins471.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
26. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins482.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- MED
27. Magnolia Healing1 dealPickup482.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
28. Natures Care & WellnessPickup483.7 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
Friendly staff, offers a great disability discount for those suffering the expenses of your illnesses. They have Next-Day Delivery for Medical Patients who are disabled or don't have a vehicle. They have the BEST and most Amazing events ever!!! Make sure to check their Facebook page or website for upcoming Community Events. I had so much fun at the 420 Caffeinated and Elevated Celebration. They had a really cool band Vanylla Godzylla perform as well as other artists and great vendors! Amazing atmosphere anytime I'm here.read full review
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