Woman-owned dispensaries in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 156
All Dispensary results
2. Grass Roots113.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
3. Happy Hemp Farmacy117.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
4. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
16. The Hemp Company276.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
20. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins321.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
21. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins351.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & REC
30. Amazing BudzPickup416.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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