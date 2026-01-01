Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 202
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2. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
8. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
10. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins220.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
12. Carolina Hemp Cabinet239.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
14. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup243.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
15. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
17. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins244.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
28. Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup282.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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