Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
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2. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
4. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
5. Golden Pond CannabisPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- MED
14. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
18. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins220.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
21. Carolina Hemp Cabinet239.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
24. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup243.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
25. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins244.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
28. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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