Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 84
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1. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
3. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
6. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup243.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
17. The Hemp Company371.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
20. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup469.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- REC
22. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins477.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
27. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville148.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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