Dispensaries with senior discounts in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
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1. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED
6. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
15. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
20. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup243.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
21. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
22. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins244.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
24. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & REC
26. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup258.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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