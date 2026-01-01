Medical marijuana dispensaries in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 830
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- MED
3. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
8. Blaze1 dealPickup194.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED
9. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins194.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
12. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
16. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins220.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
18. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & REC
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup258.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
22. WYZE Dispensary2 dealsPickup261.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
As a patient, they are very informed and knowledgeable. I like how patient they are. You tell them the results or effects you're looking for and they get a variety of products & explain how each one can help & help weigh your odds. They started my journey into budtending and have been with me my entire career journey.. I love this companyread full review
- MED
23. Green Spark Dispensary1 dealPickup263.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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