Dispensaries with an ATM in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 871
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3. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- INDIGENOUS
5. Great Smoky Cannabis Company109.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
7. Perfect Plant Hemp Co112.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
- MED
9. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
10. Vape LabPickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
- MED
19. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup210.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
22. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins220.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
23. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED & REC
24. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup258.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. Flora Farms Sikeston3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins269.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
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