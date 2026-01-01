Drive-thru dispensaries in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 94
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- INDIGENOUS
2. Great Smoky Cannabis Company109.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
7. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup243.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
- MED & REC
13. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
14. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal294.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED
18. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton321.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- REC
19. CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield334.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MED
23. Greenlight - Marengo378.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
24. CODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup387.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
28. The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine432.4 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
This store is in a great location by the water. Very clean inside with plenty of seating Incase you just want to chill and read about all their products. Buds are not very high in THC but terps are definitely there. Love the kief and live bubble hash they pretty much always have in stock. You can't go wrong with visiting this store and enjoying the sales they have to offerread full review
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