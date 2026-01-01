Dispensaries with parking on-site in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
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4. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
6. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
15. Great Smoky Cannabis Company109.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
21. Perfect Plant Hemp Co112.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
- MED
26. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
28. Vape LabPickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
29. Asheville Dispensary147.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
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