Veteran-owned dispensaries in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 47
All Dispensary results
1. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
5. Carolina Hemp Cabinet239.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- MED
11. Magnolia Healing1 dealPickup393.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- REC
14. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins459.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
15. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup462.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
20. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins477.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
22. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins486.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
25. Ratoon CBD and Cannabis Dispensary185.2 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
James and Joe are both super intelligent people from Pharmaceutical backgrounds and take pride in the products and services they have to offer within the cannabis/hemp community! Ratoon Agroprocessing and CBD products are one of the leading brands offered at our retail location and are one of the very few processors/manufacturers that I trust their decisions throughout the entire supply chain! From sourcing hemp material, extraction, distillation, isolation, formulating, compounding to finished product!read full review
- MED
27. Releaf by CannaMiss - Tupelo210.7 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
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