Woman-owned dispensaries in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 117
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1. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
3. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
8. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins220.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
11. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins252.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
21. The Hemp Company371.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
26. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins394.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
28. Magnolia Greens1 dealPickup395.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MED
29. Maribis of Springfield (Medical)399.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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