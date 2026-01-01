Dispensaries accepting cash in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
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5. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
8. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
10. Golden Pond CannabisPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
16. Great Smoky Cannabis Company109.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
19. Consider It Flowers (Delivery)DeliveryClosed until 11am CT
Consider It Flowers is the only place my husband and I order from. Everyone is so nice, and the communication is always on point when it comes to delivery. The fact that you’re able to call, text, and track the delivery is amazing especially when you are a busy person. Also to add, this place became my absolute favorite when they put the point system in, you are able to save your points for discounts. I have always struggled with sleep, when I started the delta-8 products my sleep schedule improved without waking up to that groggy feeling you would get taking melatonin. We also love the delta-10 products when we need some energy to start the day. Lastly every order you get you get a small freebie, who can argue with that? It’s awesome.read full review
25. Perfect Plant Hemp Co112.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
28. Apotheca - WaynesvillePickup125.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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