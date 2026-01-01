Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
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4. Happy Hemp Farmacy18.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
7. LLEAF Dispensary44.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup78.5 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
20. Perfect Plant Hemp Co112.7 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
25. Vape LabPickup142.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
27. Asheville Dispensary147.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
28. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup150.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
30. Apotheca - Asheville - Sweeten CreekPickup151.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!read full review
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