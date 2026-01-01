Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 1228
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4. Perfect Plant Hemp Co25.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
11. LLEAF Dispensary84.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & REC
18. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
20. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
23. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins163.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
25. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup178.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
28. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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