Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Springfield, Tennessee
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2. LLEAF Dispensary84.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
6. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
12. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins225.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
17. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins265.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
26. Hippos Weed Dispensary ColumbiaPickup340.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
First time here but have plans to return very soon. It is a bit of a drive for me to get to but it was worth the trip. Upon arrival the strain we wanted was not available and staff was able to help us find a suitable alternative. Staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Service was a quick as we wanted it to be and I didn’t feel rushed to get through even though they were busy. Atmosphere was clean, very cool and chill.read full review
- MED
27. Ignite DispensaryPickup340.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
30. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins342.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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