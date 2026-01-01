Dispensaries with senior discounts in Springfield, Tennessee
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3. Happy Hemp Farmacy133.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED & REC
7. Flora Farms Sikeston3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- MED & REC
10. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
12. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
14. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins163.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
15. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup178.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
18. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
24. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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