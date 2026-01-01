Dispensaries with student discounts in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 252
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- MED & REC
3. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
5. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
6. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins163.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
7. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup178.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
8. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED & REC
16. GOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup236.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MED & REC
19. CODES - St. Ann (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins245.9 mi awayPreorder until Tuesday at 9am CT
- MED
25. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)263.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED & REC
28. CODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup277.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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