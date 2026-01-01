Drive-thru dispensaries in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 133
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- MED & REC
4. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
7. Great Smoky Cannabis Company214.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- MED & REC
10. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal245.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED
18. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton271.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & REC
19. CODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup277.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- REC
20. CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield289.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MED & REC
29. Shangri-La Columbia Superstore1 dealPickup340.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & REC
30. Shangri-La - Columbia South1 dealPickup in under 30 mins340.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
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