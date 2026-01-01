Dispensaries with parking on-site in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 922
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3. Perfect Plant Hemp Co25.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
12. LLEAF Dispensary84.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
14. Happy Hemp Farmacy133.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
15. Grass Roots134.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
21. Flora Farms Sikeston3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- MED & REC
25. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
28. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins163.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup178.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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