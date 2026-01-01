Asian-owned dispensaries in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-13 of 13
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2. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins347.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
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3. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup352.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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4. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins368.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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5. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins378.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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6. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup in under 30 mins391.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
7. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup193.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
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