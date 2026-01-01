Woman-owned dispensaries in Springfield, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 163
All Dispensary results
3. LLEAF Dispensary84.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
4. Happy Hemp Farmacy133.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
5. Grass Roots134.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
8. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- MED
9. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins225.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
12. Missouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins265.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
13. Maribis of Springfield (Medical)273.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- REC
25. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins368.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
28. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins371.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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