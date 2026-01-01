Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Tennessee
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2. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
5. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup148.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
7. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins174.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
18. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup186.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
20. Harvested Dreams231.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
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