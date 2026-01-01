Dispensaries with student discounts in Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 30
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
4. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)15 dealsPickup178.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
5. HighPoint Bud BarDeliveryPickup191.3 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
- MED & REC
6. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)44 dealsPickup201.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
9. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)46 dealsPickup in under 30 mins206.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED
10. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)208.9 mi awayClosed until Tuesday at 11am ET
- MED & REC
11. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)44 dealsPickup in under 30 mins213.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MED & REC
16. High Profile - Cape Girardeau (MED and REC)205.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MED & REC
17. Sunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Cincinnati278.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Ever since recreational started, they really have gotten a hold of the line. But I am leaving a review on one specific visit where a gentleman named, Dalton Watts was a huge help. I think he overheard me talking with Beth about some of my issues and he recommended RSO, which I really appreciated. He gave me a lot of advice and went above and beyond. Beth also made sure that I know RSO was made by glass roots, which was also helpful so I had two team members helping me as a customer and I just was blown away, but their knowledge, Patience, and as always friendliness. This is my favorite dispensary by far not just for product but also because there’s a smile on every employee’s face. I will be back.read full review
27. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique279.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.