Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Tennessee
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4. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am CT
9. Happy Hemp Farmacy76.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
23. Golden Pond CannabisPickup159.0 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
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28. The Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup174.6 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am CT
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