Dispensaries with parking on-site in Tennessee
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4. Perfect Plant Hemp Co46.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
6. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am CT
12. Happy Hemp Farmacy76.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
13. Grass Roots78.6 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
27. Golden Pond CannabisPickup159.0 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am ET
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