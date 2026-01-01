Black-owned dispensaries in Tennessee
Results 1-15 of 15
All Dispensary results
6. HighPoint Bud BarDeliveryPickup191.3 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
7. Vape LabPickup203.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
8. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup186.6 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
9. Harvested Dreams231.8 mi awayClosed until 1pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
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