Woman-owned dispensaries in Tennessee
Results 1-28 of 28
All Dispensary results
1. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am CT
3. Happy Hemp Farmacy76.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
4. Grass Roots78.6 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MED
6. The Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup174.6 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am CT
- MED
8. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins183.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
14. Harvested Dreams231.8 mi awayClosed until 1pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
27. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique279.8 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
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