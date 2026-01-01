Asian-owned dispensaries in Abilene, Texas
Results 1-13 of 13
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
3. Just Jane - Juan Tabo1 dealDeliveryPickup430.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
6. CBD Farmhouse171.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
8. Hiyah Green Medicinals237.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.