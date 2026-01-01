Black-owned dispensaries in Abilene, Texas
Results 1-30 of 50
All Dispensary results
- MED
4. Happy Bud1 dealPickup236.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- REC
6. Elements Dispensary4 dealsPickup431.0 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
- MED
10. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup243.8 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
13. Lazydaze - Pflugerville184.8 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
- MED
18. The House of Mother Earth219.7 mi away
- MED
27. All City Plug - Spencer249.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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