Disability-owned dispensaries in Abilene, Texas
Results 1-17 of 17
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2. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup316.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
- MED & REC
4. Oui'd Cannabis3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins431.5 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED
7. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup243.8 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MED
10. The House of Mother Earth219.7 mi away
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