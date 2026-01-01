Veteran-owned dispensaries in Abilene, Texas
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- MED
4. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup212.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
8. Emerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup243.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
20. Bryan's Green Care - Hobbs199.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm MT
- MED
25. The House of Mother Earth219.7 mi away
- MED
26. NUGZ221.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
29. High Society - Norman230.6 mi away
Best dispensary in Norman, reasonable prices and always open 24/7 which is super convenient for a stoner. All of the house pre-rolls have their own unique appeal and some have very great characteristic highs, and there's a good variety of products from high quality brands. Medicine Man is probably my favorite for carts. The owner is an awesome guy and always knows how to hook you up, and the other late-night budtender is very friendly.read full review
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