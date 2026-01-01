Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Addison, Texas
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1. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup10.0 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
2. Emerald OrganicsPickup25.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
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16. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins74.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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23. Livwell Meds Sulphur1 dealPickup107.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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25. Happy Bud1 dealPickup125.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
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