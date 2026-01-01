Black-owned dispensaries in Addison, Texas
Results 1-30 of 52
All Dispensary results
- MED
4. Happy Bud1 dealPickup125.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
7. Magnolia Greens1 dealPickup384.3 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
8. HighPoint Bud BarDeliveryPickup422.0 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
12. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup425.7 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MED
13. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup182.8 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MED
15. The House of Mother Earth77.1 mi away
- MED
22. All City Plug - Spencer177.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
27. Lazydaze - Pflugerville181.5 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
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