Woman-owned dispensaries in Addison, Texas
Results 1-30 of 184
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2. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup10.0 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
4. Emerald OrganicsPickup25.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
5. CBD Farmhouse1.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
15. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup107.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
19. Emerald Alley OKC2 dealsPickup177.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MED
24. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins189.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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