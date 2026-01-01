Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Alamo, Texas
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1. American Shaman of Mission10.2 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 11am CT
9. Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup284.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
12. The Plug Dispensary Houston292.7 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
15. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup297.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
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