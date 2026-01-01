Dispensaries with senior discounts in Alamo, Texas
Results 1-30 of 33
All Dispensary results
1. American Shaman of Mission10.2 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 11am CT
2. Natural HeightsPickup230.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
7. The Plug Dispensary Houston292.7 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
9. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup297.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
10. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup300.8 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
13. Emerald OrganicsPickup469.1 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
15. Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup291.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
30. CBD Farmhouse473.1 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
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