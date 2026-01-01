Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Allen, Texas
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7. CBD Farmhouse14.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
28. Burning Arrow Dispensary54.7 mi awayClosed until 10:30am CT
They do not include taxes in their prices. There is a $3 charge for using your debit card and it isn't on the receipt. The place looks great, smells great and the lady was awesome. I'll be back when your price includes the tax. Be sure to advertise when you do include the tax. You are the only local dispensary that doesn't include the tax.read full review
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