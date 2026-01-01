Dispensaries with student discounts in Allen, Texas
Results 1-30 of 153
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- MED
6. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins63.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
9. Happy Bud1 dealPickup115.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
16. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins182.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
18. Mango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins211.5 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & REC
24. GOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)37 dealsPickup in under 30 mins323.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
25. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)34 dealsPickup in under 30 mins338.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED & REC
26. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup in under 30 mins338.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED & REC
28. CODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)30 dealsPickup368.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. Spaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup377.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
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