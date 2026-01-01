Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Amarillo, Texas
Results 1-30 of 44
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- MED & REC
3. Oui'd Cannabis3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins266.8 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- MED
7. GOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren27 dealsPickup421.6 mi awayOpen until 8am CT
- MED & REC
10. The Forest - Kansas CityPickup in under 30 mins478.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
Only my 2nd time here but it's my favorite store by far. First time Becky hooked me up and was incredibly helpful. This second time it was the blonde with the great smile that wished me a happy birthday. Oh yeah, but thanks for starting the loyalty rewards the day After my bday. Come on! Only kidding. Best deals and I wish I would have opened my eyes to this place a while ago.read full review
- MED & REC
13. Flora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins491.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Kristy helped me find exactly what I needed for my arthritis pain. Everyone was very accommodating to my husband who had to shop for me because I forgot my license. He didn’t have a clue what he was doing but Kristy and everyone made it easy and he didn’t feel rushed or pressured. I’d give Flora in Humansville a 10 out of 10read full review
- MED & REC
16. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup496.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- REC
20. Social Dispensary Federal7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins361.7 mi awayOpen until 12am MT
The bud tenders are the best around. I've been to my fair share of stores but this one takes the gold star their funny inviting on products and yes rewards are the bomb. Let them ride and before you know it you have enough to get top shelf for pennies on the dollar. Or I guess nickels on the dollars. I go now where else thanks guys!!!read full review
- MED
25. Flavors Wellness Dispensary241.8 mi awayOpen until 2am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- MED
26. All City Plug - Spencer251.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- REC
27. WeedSnacks Dispensary273.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm MT
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