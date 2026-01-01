Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Amarillo, Texas
Results 1-30 of 635
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
1. Spaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup89.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & REC
2. Best BudsPickup95.5 mi away
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
3. Green Grove ProductionsPickup96.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
8. Dark Matter - HobbsPickup in under 30 mins186.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm MT
- MED & REC
11. Trinidad's Higher Calling U13 dealsPickup202.1 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- MED
22. American Cannabis Company - Warr Acres10 dealsPickup238.2 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- MED
28. Stability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup241.4 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
- MED
30. American Cannabis Company - OKC9 dealsPickup242.9 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.