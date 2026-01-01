Dispensaries with student discounts in Angleton, Texas
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- MED
7. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins339.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
10. Happy Bud1 dealPickup394.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
19. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins464.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
20. Mango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins480.5 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED
21. Doozy DispensaryPickup447.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
22. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup457.6 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MED
30. The Bud Buffet338.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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