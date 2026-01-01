Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Aransas Pass, Texas
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6. The Plug Dispensary Houston160.8 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
10. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup165.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
15. Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup171.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
- MED
27. Nova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup in under 30 mins416.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
30. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins422.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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