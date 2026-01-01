Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Aransas Pass, Texas
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4. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup165.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
7. Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup169.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
13. The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX157.2 mi awayClosed until Tuesday at 12pm CT
20. CBD Farmhouse348.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MED
26. Elite Cannabis Farms423.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
- MED
28. The House of Mother Earth424.8 mi away
- MED
29. Angel Leaf Cannabis Dispensary426.3 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am CT
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