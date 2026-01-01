Dispensaries with industry discounts in Aransas Pass, Texas
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- MED
6. The Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup474.2 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MED
17. Twisted Nugz423.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
- MED
18. Angel Leaf Cannabis Dispensary426.3 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am CT
- MED
21. The Bud Buffet446.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MED
22. Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Ada475.1 mi away
Rob and Sons are the best! They have great products and the budtender, which helped me, is awesome. The quality is unsurpassed and you can't ask for better service and the freebies and discounts...wow! What more can I say? Give these guys a visit, you won't be disappointed. A quick shout to the veterans... Rob and Sons is where you should go, you will be happy that you did.read full review
- MED
27. Rootdown - Bay St. Louis499.6 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am CT
From the very first time I went here they were the friendliest, most informed AND most important they had the very best deals in town. I am retired and this medication is not covered under Medicare so this very important to me. I love the way they communicate their specials and their convenient location.read full review
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