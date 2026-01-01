Dispensaries with student discounts in Aransas Pass, Texas
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- MED
7. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins422.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
11. Happy Bud1 dealPickup474.7 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
24. The House of Mother Earth424.8 mi away
- MED
27. The Bud Buffet446.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MED
30. Rob and Sons Cannabis Company - Ada475.1 mi away
Rob and Sons are the best! They have great products and the budtender, which helped me, is awesome. The quality is unsurpassed and you can't ask for better service and the freebies and discounts...wow! What more can I say? Give these guys a visit, you won't be disappointed. A quick shout to the veterans... Rob and Sons is where you should go, you will be happy that you did.read full review
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