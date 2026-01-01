Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Arlington, Texas
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3. CBD Farmhouse21.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
11. Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup198.3 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
13. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup229.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm CT
- MED & REC
16. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup375.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
19. HighPoint Bud BarDeliveryPickup443.1 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 11am CT
- MED
22. Doozy DispensaryPickup185.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
24. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup194.9 mi awayPreorder until 1pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- MED
29. Elite Cannabis Farms96.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
- MED
30. The House of Mother Earth97.5 mi away
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