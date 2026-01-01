Dispensaries with student discounts in Arlington, Texas
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- MED
5. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins94.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
8. Happy Bud1 dealPickup142.4 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
16. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins202.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
20. Mango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins242.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & REC
23. GOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)39 dealsPickup in under 30 mins356.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
24. Spaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup360.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
25. Green Grove ProductionsPickup370.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MED & REC
28. Best Life Productions3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins372.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- MED & REC
29. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)35 dealsPickup in under 30 mins373.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
30. GOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)40 dealsPickup in under 30 mins373.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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