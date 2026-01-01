Dispensaries with student discounts in Atascocita, Texas
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- MED
7. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins286.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
10. Happy Bud1 dealPickup341.3 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED
19. Flower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins413.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
20. Mango Cannabis - Harvard AvePickup in under 30 mins424.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED
25. Doozy DispensaryPickup397.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
26. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary3 dealsPickup407.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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